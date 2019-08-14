Pinarayi Vijayan visits flood-hit areas; announces free ration for 3 months
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Malappuram and Wayanad, the two worst-hit areas, on Tuesday while the government announced free ration for the flood-affected for the next three months.
Published: 14th August 2019 05:18 AM | Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:18 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Malappuram and Wayanad, the two worst-hit areas, on Tuesday while the government announced free ration for the flood-affected for the next three months.
ALSO READ: Kerala floods toll climbs to 88, state limps back to normalcy
The CM, who visited the relief camps at Meppadi in Wayanad, and Kavalappara in Malappuram, assured the flood-affected of all government help and urged everyone to stay united.
Pinarayi who was accompanied by ministers E Chandrasekharan, AK Saseendran and Kadannappally Ramachandran, also undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas. Meanwhile, Kerala has approached the Centre seeking more food grains for distribution in flood-hit areas.