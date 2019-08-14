Pinarayi Vijayan: Work united to overcome hardships

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited relief camps at Bhoothanam in Kavalappara, urged people to work in unity to overcome the hardships caused by the disaster. “We worked in unison to overcome the floods last year. The entire world appreciated our united efforts. This year too, we will work together and overcome this troubled time,” he said. He talked to the residents of relief camps and assured them government help in getting new houses and financial assistance.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel, Kadannappalli Ramachandran and Kalpetta MLA C K Saseendran and Chief Secretary Tom Jose also accompanied him in the visit. Later, Pinarayi conducted a meeting with local MLAs and district administration officials at Pothukal panchayat.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods toll climbs to 88, state limps back to normalcy

However, Pinarayi did not visit the landslide spot and his decision not to visit the spot triggered controversy. Muslim League MLAs alleged the Chief Minister did not care for the people in the area. They also said he did not let them speak in the meeting held at the panchayat office.

“He did not let us speak in the meeting. We had many suggestions to put forward. But he doesn’t want to hear even the local MLAs. Without visiting the landslide spot, he has proven that he doesn’t care about the problems of poor people,” said P K Basheer, Ernad MLA. Later, Nilambur CPM area committee members came up with explanations defending the Chief Minister.

CM visits camp

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited relief camps in the district. After taking part in the review meet, he urged authorities to ensure a good atmosphere in relief camps. “People from various walks of life are residing in camps. Authorities should adopt an approach which bolsters the confidence of people. Cleanliness and hygiene should be given utmost importance,” said Pinarayi.