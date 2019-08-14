Special Investigation Team seeks more time to complete Sriram's probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team probing the accident case involving IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman submitted a report before Judicial First Class Magistrate court here on Tuesday seeking more time to complete the probe.

The police team led by ACP Sheen Tharayil requested time extension while submitting the progress report of the probe through assistant public prosecutor Uma. The magistrate has posted the hearing on the report to September 7. The complainants, Saifudeen Haji, representing the management of Siraj daily and the police were told to appear in the court on September 7.