Home States Kerala

‘Undertake post-flood cleaning programmes on a war footing’

The circular directed the flood-affected local bodies to collect plastic waste and other materials through Haritha Karma Sena volunteers and hand them over to resource recovery facility/material colle

Published: 14th August 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods: An image from the aerial survey conducted by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and team.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Given the high chances of infectious disease outbreak in the aftermath of the flood, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) has urged the local bodies, Suchitwa Mission and Kudumbashree workers and Haritha Karma Sena volunteers to undertake cleanliness programmes on a war footing. 

ALSO READ: Kerala floods toll climbs to 88, state limps back to normalcy

As per the circular issued by the department, cleaning drives should mainly concentrate on flood-affected houses, institutions handed over to LSGD, other institutions, public spaces and commercial institutions covered by mud, soil and waste. The responsibility of such activities rests with the respective local bodies. 

“Flooding is associated with an increased risk of infection. Chances of an outbreak of typhoid fever, cholera, leptospirosis, malaria, dengue and dengue haemorrhagic fever, yellow fever and others are high. Thus, prevention and control is the key. Ensuring cleanliness is the first step towards the same,” said an LSGD officer.

The  recommendations include, ensuring adequate number of temporary toilets at relief camps, coordination with the district administration for taking up cleaning drives, safe disposal of food remains at relief camps, segregation of non-biodegradable waste, roping in Kudumbashree for food distribution at relief camps, constituting ward level volunteer team for cleanliness works and others. 

The circular directed the flood-affected local bodies to collect plastic waste and other materials through Haritha Karma Sena volunteers and hand them over to resource recovery facility/material collection facility and then to the Clean Kerala Company. 

Cleaning drive

There should be a cleaning campaign representative for coordinating such programmes at the local body level

Cleaning programmes should be undertaken at the ward level 

At least 10 squads having five members each will have to be constituted at the ward level 

Assistance of NSS volunteers, Asha workers, labour unions, MGNREGA workers, Student Police Cadets and Anganwadi workers/helpers can be sought to bolster cleaning programmes

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Flood fury Heavy rains monsoon
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp