We need homes at a safer location: Puthumala residents

Meppadi panchayat proposes to seek good samaritans’ help to provide plots of land

Published: 14th August 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Landslide, Kerala floods

Image of landslide at Puthumala village near Meppadi in Wayanad. ( Videograb )

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

MEPPADI (WAYANAD): Victims of Puthumala landslide could do nothing more than weep after seeing the devastation and their wrecked homes. Staring at an uncertain future, they are now seeking help for building new houses at a safer location forcing Meppadi panchayat to propose a scheme to provide the same.“I spent the whole night crying and don’t know where to go after the government closes down the relief camp.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods toll climbs to 88, state limps back to normalcy

We pray to the government to give a small piece of land with a home in a safer location,” said 61-year-old Khadeeja Muhammed, who is at the relief camp in the Government Higher Secondary School, Meppadi.Many people have started returning to the tragic spot looking for any of their items which could be recovered. “Running of the house in panic, we couldn’t collect many of our items from the house. We know that nothing will be left, but we still want to search,” said Afsal, a resident of Puthumala.

Though several people want to return to their homes which have not been affected in the landslide, they are really frightened to do so. “We know the harsh reality that one day we have to return to our houses. But right now, our mind is not prepared for that. It will take sometime for us to adjust to the tragedy that struck the place,” said 35-year-old Afsullin, a resident.

Panchayat’s proposal
No one doubts that it will take months for the people to gain the confidence to sleep peacefully at their homes in the area. Restoring power supply to the area will take at least a couple of months. Many stunned residents have been wondering how they will cope with the devastation. Meppadi panchayat president K K Sahad said the  panchayat has decided to come up with a proposal wherein they will seek support of the good samaritans to provide alternative plots of land to the people who have lost their houses in the landslide. “We will seek donations from the people to help them construct new houses. Our request will be submitted to the state government. A meeting will soon evaluate the process that needs to be initiated for the same,” he added.

