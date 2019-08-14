Home States Kerala

Weather forecast in Kerala comes as dampener for rescue works in flood-hit areas

When asked whether the health of the remaining portion of the hillock has been assessed, he said they were focusing more on rescue operations.

Published: 14th August 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

KAVALAPPARA (NILAMBUR): Red alert issued in Malappuram on Wednesday is expected to hamper the progress of rescue works at Kavalappara where, according to official estimate, 35 more bodies have to be recovered from the debris. Rescue operation was relatively smooth on Tuesday with the rain taking a respite. But by evening, rain started to lash the area putting rescue workers in distress. Since red alert was issued in Malappuram and Kozhikode for Wednesday, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the area.

ALSO READ: Kerala floods toll climbs to 88, state limps back to normalcy

Speaking to Express, Subesh, assistant geologist, Malappuram, said first of all the soil that fell on the colony was very loose and there had been a stream under it which made things worse for rescue operations. Now, it is in a paste-like state and putting heavy equipment on top of the pile is risky. Further, if there is any precipitation, chances for landslip are likely, he said.

When asked whether the health of the remaining portion of the hillock has been assessed, he said they were focusing more on rescue operations. The work like assessing the health of the remaining part of the hillock can be undertaken only after the rescue operation, said Mining and Geology Department officials.

Shamsudheen K, a local resident, said, “The landslide brought down 30 feet of soil over the colony spanning 1.5 km. I have been living in the area for the past 40 years and it is a Herculean task to remove the entire gamut of soil from the area for retrieving the bodies.

“We are not sure whether we can come back to this area where we once lived soon, as exhumation of bodies will take more time than expected. Moreover, the remaining protruding stretch of the hillock also casts a shadow over the lives and properties of people in the region,” he said. 

Rain in Malappuram over 24 hours, ending on Tuesday at 8.30 am: 

  • Ponnani    43.8mm.

  • Nilambur    6.0mm.

  • Manjeri     32.4mm.

  • Angadippuram     21.4mm.

  • Perinthalmanna    19.2mm.

  • Karipur    5.8mm.

Bodies recovered: 

  • Friday    3  

  • Saturday     6  

  • Sunday     4  

  • Monday     6  

  • Tuesday    5  

Total:     24

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Flood fury monsoon heavy rain rescue operations
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp