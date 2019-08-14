Weather forecast in Kerala comes as dampener for rescue works in flood-hit areas

Dhinesh Kallungal By

KAVALAPPARA (NILAMBUR): Red alert issued in Malappuram on Wednesday is expected to hamper the progress of rescue works at Kavalappara where, according to official estimate, 35 more bodies have to be recovered from the debris. Rescue operation was relatively smooth on Tuesday with the rain taking a respite. But by evening, rain started to lash the area putting rescue workers in distress. Since red alert was issued in Malappuram and Kozhikode for Wednesday, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the area.

Speaking to Express, Subesh, assistant geologist, Malappuram, said first of all the soil that fell on the colony was very loose and there had been a stream under it which made things worse for rescue operations. Now, it is in a paste-like state and putting heavy equipment on top of the pile is risky. Further, if there is any precipitation, chances for landslip are likely, he said.

When asked whether the health of the remaining portion of the hillock has been assessed, he said they were focusing more on rescue operations. The work like assessing the health of the remaining part of the hillock can be undertaken only after the rescue operation, said Mining and Geology Department officials.

Shamsudheen K, a local resident, said, “The landslide brought down 30 feet of soil over the colony spanning 1.5 km. I have been living in the area for the past 40 years and it is a Herculean task to remove the entire gamut of soil from the area for retrieving the bodies.

“We are not sure whether we can come back to this area where we once lived soon, as exhumation of bodies will take more time than expected. Moreover, the remaining protruding stretch of the hillock also casts a shadow over the lives and properties of people in the region,” he said.

Rain in Malappuram over 24 hours, ending on Tuesday at 8.30 am:

Ponnani 43.8mm.

Nilambur 6.0mm.

Manjeri 32.4mm.

Angadippuram 21.4mm.

Perinthalmanna 19.2mm.

Karipur 5.8mm.

Bodies recovered:

Friday 3

Saturday 6

Sunday 4

Monday 6

Tuesday 5

Total: 24