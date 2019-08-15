15 cops from Kerala get President’s police medal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two police officers from the state have won this year’s President’s police medal for distinguished service. They are U Abdul Karim, District Police Chief, Malappuram, and T S Gopakumar, Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Thiruvananthapuram Division. Gopakumar is now the Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF Ernakulam.

A total of 13 police officers from the state have won the President’s police medal for meritorious service. They are B Radhakrishna Pillai, DySP, Crime Branch, Kollam; C Bhanumathi, Inspector of Police, Woman Cell, Kasaragod; C D Sreenivasan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, District Crime Branch, Thrissur City; K V Vijayan, Superintendent of Police (Retired), SB CID, Ernakulam Range; Prejish Thottathil, ACP, Control Room, Nadapuram; P V Wilson , Commandant, KAP-I; V N Saji, DySP, District Crime Records Bureau, Alappuzha; S Surendran, DIG, Thrissur Range; A S Sunil Lal, Sub Inspector (Retired) , city shadow police team, Thiruvananthapuram; P Mohandas, Assistant Sub Inspector, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Malappuram; Sreerama Telengala, Assistant Commandant, Malabar Special Police; Madanan Nair G, Armed Police SI (Retired), KAP 5; and C P Santhosh Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector, Malappuram.