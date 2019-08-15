Home States Kerala

Flood aftermath: Identifying decayed bodies of dear ones an inevitable ordeal

The mosque, which is five kilometres away from Kavalappara, has been temporarily converted into a mortuary as bodies recovered from the landslide-hit area are brought there for kin to identify.

Published: 15th August 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Kollarveetil waits in front of the Jamiyyathul Mujahideen mosque

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

NILAMBUR:  It has been a sorrowful and difficult task for Ramesh Kollarveetil, who has been waiting for days in front of Jamiyyathul Mujahideen mosque to identify the seven missing members of his family, who were buried under the landslide debris at Kavalappara. So far, he has identified the bodies of his father-in-law Narayanan and wife’s sister Bhavya, which were brought to the mosque on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. But his wait for the remaining five relatives, including young soldier Vishnu, continues as they are yet to be found.

The mosque, which is five kilometres away from Kavalappara, has been temporarily converted into a mortuary as bodies recovered from the landslide-hit area are brought there for kin to identify. Mosque authorities have handed over the prayer hall for the same. Postmortem too is done there. Every time an ambulance enters the mosque, relatives of the missing people rush into the prayer hall to find out if their beloved one is among the bodies recovered. 

Daunting task for relatives

“Everyday, relatives of missing people wait here till search operations are called off for the day,” said Ramesh. It is a difficult job for Ramesh and all families waiting at the mosque to identify the bodies as most of them are in a decayed state by the time they are recovered. “The bodies have been lying under the debris for more than six days. Most bodies reach the mosque in a decayed state.

We identified my wife’s sister’s body after noticing a special thread she used to wear around her wrist. We were able to identify her father’s body because he was short and bald,” he added. Other members who are yet to be recovered are Bhavya’s mother Kamala, brother-in-law Vishnu and his family members Jishna, Vijayan and Visweshwary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Death toll Heavy rains floods Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp