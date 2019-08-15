Former KPCC general secretary P Ramakrishnan passes away

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Former DCC president and KPCC general secretary P Ramakrishnan passed away here on Wednesday. He was 77. He breathed his last at Koyili Hospital at 10.20 am. He was undergoing treatment for partial paralysis. The funeral will be held at Payyambalam at 11 am on Thursday. His mortal remains will be brought to the Kannur Mahatma Mandiram between 9 am and 10.30 am for the public to pay their last respects.

Born on August 2, 1942, to R Kunhiraman and P Madhavi at Azheekode, Ramakrishnan entered political arena during the students’ agitation of 1958. He became Youth Congress district secretary in 1967. He stood with Indira Gandhi during the split in Congress in 1969. Ramakrishnan is survived by wife Shymalatha, and children Divya Sreekumar, Deepa Shaji and Deepak Krishna.