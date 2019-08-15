Home States Kerala

Sister Abhaya case: Witness examination from Aug 26

Sr Lisieux, former Mother Superior of St Pious Xth Convent, Kottayam, is listed as the first witness, while Thomas, Abhaya’s father who died three years back, has been listed as the second witness.

Published: 15th August 2019 05:10 AM

Sister Abhaya murder case is the longest-running murder investigation in Kerala. She was found dead on March 27, 1992 in a water well in St Pius X Convent in Kottayam. Initially, the investigation team termed the murder as suicide but later the CBI took up the case but the reason of her death is still unknown.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial in the sensational Sister Abhaya murder case will enter a crucial phase on August 26 as the CBI Special Court has given the nod for examination of three witnesses listed by the investigating agency that day.Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sr Sephy are the first and third accused, respectively, who will stand trial.

Sr Lisieux, former Mother Superior of St Pious Xth Convent, Kottayam, is listed as the first witness, while Thomas, Abhaya’s father who died three years back, has been listed as the second witness. Abhaya Case Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal flayed the CBI for listing Thomas as a witness.

“The CBI counsel should have known that Thomas is no more. The defence counsel were aware of this fact but the CBI counsel was not. This is irresponsibility at its peak and reveals the lack of commitment from the part of CBI in giving justice to the victim,” Jomon said. K Sanal Kumar, CBI Special Court judge, also gave the nod to cross-examine the other witnesses from August 26.

The CBI had found that the 19-year-old sister affiliated with St Joseph’s Congregation was murdered after she happened to see Sr Sephy in a compromising position with Fr Kottoor and another priest, Fr Jose Poothrikkayil.

