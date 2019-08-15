Special liaison officer appointment triggers row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is seeking monetary help to tide over the loss due to rain-related calamities, the appointment of A Velappan Nair as special liaison officer in the Chief Minister’s office with a gross monthly remuneration of Rs 1.1 lakh has triggered a controversy.

The terms and conditions of his appointment came to the fore through a government order issued recently. As per the order, the post has the same service and pay conditions as that of a senior government pleader in the High Court.

While Velappan’s monthly salary is Rs 76,000, he will also receive Rs 19,000 as travel expense and Rs 14,000 as expenses for books and periodicals. He is also entitled to telephone/internet expenses of Rs 1,000, the order issued by the General Administration Department said.