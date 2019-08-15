Home States Kerala

When dams in Tamil Nadu are filled to brim, Kerala feels the heat   

Chalakudy town was more or less unaffected by the heavy downpour this year although the downstream areas of Chalakudy river witnessed flood-like situations in many places. 

Published: 15th August 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from Poringalkuthu reservoir to Chalakudy river | Express

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

PORINGALKUTHU: Chalakudy town was more or less unaffected by the heavy downpour this year although the downstream areas of Chalakudy river witnessed flood-like situations in many places. 
But it’s not time to heave a sigh of relief as Upper Sholayar dam, which discharges excess water into Kerala, has reached 99 per cent storage level and dam authorities have issued the first warning ahead of opening the shutters.

WATCH | 'Don't want to politicise issue': Rahul Gandhi assures all help to flood-affected people in Wayanad

Further, reservoirs like Thunakadu and Peruvarippalam in the custody of Tamil Nadu are filled to the brim. They are expected to discharge excess water into Kerala once they reach full reservoir capacity.
If the shutters of Upper Sholayar dam are opened, water reaches Lower Sholayar dam which is in the custody of Kerala, where the water level at present is 55 per cent of the total capacity. But if 100 cusecs of water are discharged per day, the Lower Sholayar will be filled in eight days.  Down the stream, this water reaches Poringalkuthu reservoir and Idamalayar dam.

The present storage level in Idamalayar dam is about 50 per cent of the total reservoir capacity, while Poringalkuthu has already opened its shutters when the water level reached 62 per cent. Dam Safety Officer of Poringalkuthu said that if Tamil Nadu releases water, the dam won’t be in a position to hold excess water. 

In Poringalkuthu, the shutters were opened when water level reached 419.4 m. If there is no heavy rain in the coming days, opening of the shutters of dams in the custody of Tamil Nadu won’t happen, he said. But if there is excess rainfall in the catchment areas of these dams, things won’t be easy for Poringalkuthu. “We have even proposed a dam at Kavalthodu to receive the excess water from Parambikulam, but it is not easy to work it out in the present circumstance,” he added.

Meanwhile, tribals who live on both shores of the Chalakkudy River are finding it difficult to cope with the vagaries of monsoon. During monsoon, power outage is very normal as large trees are uprooted in the rain, snapping power transmission lines. For weeks, the colonies have been depending on kerosene lamps and candles, while the state government was providing them with a monthly ration of half a litre kerosene, which is not even sufficient to meet the daily requirement. Further, when there are no electric lights, wild animals come to the settlement in search of food and elephant raids are rampant, said Geetha V K, Ooru Mooppathi, Vazhachal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Tamil Nadu dams
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp