AK Sudhir Nampoothiri to be new Sabarimala Melsanthi

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: AK Sudhir Nampoothiri of Malappuram will be appointed as the new melsanthi (head priest) of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. Sudhir Nampoothiri belongs to the Areekara Mana of Thirunavaya at Thirur in Malappuram district.

MS Parameswaran Nampoothiri of Aluva has been selected as melsanthi of Malikappuram temple. Parameswaran Nampoothiri is from the Madavana Mana of Parakadavu at Aluva in Ernakulam district.

The two head priests were selected on Saturday. Both of them will take charge for a one year term on November 17 for the 2019-2020 pilgrimage season.