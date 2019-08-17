Home States Kerala

Finance Dept recommends medical insurance re-tender

Sources in the Finance Department said that the company had failed to bring in sufficient number of hospitals in all the three categories prescribed for the Empanelled Provider Network. 

Published: 17th August 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Finance Department has recommended the Chief Minister’s Office to re-tender for the provider of medical insurance programme for government employees and pensioners. 
The move is in the wake of the failure of Reliance General Insurance, which quoted the lowest annual premium in the previous tender, `2,992.48, to empanel sufficient number of hospitals under the MEDISEP network.     

Sources in the Finance Department said that the company had failed to bring in sufficient number of hospitals in all the three categories prescribed for the Empanelled Provider Network. The category-I is for general purpose hospitals, category-II for specialty, super speciality hospitals and category-III for hospitals for transplant surgery. 

As per the criteria in the Request for Proposal, the insurance provider is responsible for empanelling hospitals and further negotiations with them. “The company failed to include sufficient number of hospitals in the three categories network of hospitals. Also, several hospitals included in the network did not have required standards,” an officer said.

Express had earlier reported that MEDISEP network could include only about 100 hospitals by July end. 
Also, prominent hospitals in the public and private sectors were missing from the list.The Finance Minister’s Office said the existing reimbursement scheme for employees would continue until the MEDISEP is implemented. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp