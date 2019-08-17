Home States Kerala

‘Govt will continue search till last body is recovered’

The Chief Minister's office told Express all those reports on social media were baseless and some anti-social elements were spreading it.

Stranded people being rescued in a boat from their submerged homes at Kuriyad in Malappuram on Sunday | Albin Mathew

MALAPPURAM: Refuting rumours on social media, the Kerala government on Friday said it was not going to call off the search for bodies lying under the debris of landslides at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad.

The Chief Minister’s office told Express all those reports on social media were baseless and some anti-social elements were spreading it. “These people have no feelings for those who lost their beloved ones in natural disasters. But the government will always stay with them and the search for missing bodies in Malappuram and Wayanad will continue till we find the last body.

Also, opinions of the kin of missing people are to be heard,” said the Chief Minister’s office. Transport Minister A K Saseendran said the state would use all possible technologies to locate bodies trapped under the debris.“We are talking with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad to get ground-penetrating radar (GPR). 

“The radar might help rescue workers find out missing bodies easily. Hopefully, the radars will be used in Malappuram and Wayanad tomorrow,” he said. Meanwhile, the district administration in Malappuram said it was just an attempt to quicken rescue operations. 

