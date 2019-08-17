Kerala floods: Five more bodies recovered from Kavalappara

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Five more bodies were recovered from the landslide area in Kavalappara on Friday. Now, the total number of bodies recovered from the area has risen to 38. Search for the remaining 21 bodies is continuing.

The bodies of Thekketheruvil Devayani, 82, Klathodan Neeli, 59, Soothrathil Vijayan, 58, Susheela, 35, and Kishor, 8, were recovered. In order to make the search more effective, Fire and Rescue Services officials divided the entire landslide area into two sectors. In each sector, three retrieval spots have been identified with the help of local residents. In each retrieval point, a crew of more than 10 were given the charge.

“Today, we recovered bodies from retrieval points 1, 2 and 4. A total of 13 Hitachi excavators and three JCBs are being used in the landslide area,” said Moosa Vadakkethil, Malappuram district fire officer. Health Minister KK Shailaja visited the Jamiyyathul Mujahideen mosque, which has been temporarily converted into a mortuary to facilitate body identification and post-mortem.

After meeting the residents of Bhoothanam Colony, she held a review meeting at the district administration, Malappuram. She said the availability of health workers would be ensured in all relief camps.

She also asked the authorities in the district administration to distribute the preventive medicines for leptospirosis. Later, she visited the relief camp at St George Church at Bhoothanam.

KT Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, said a comprehensive rehabilitation package would be prepared. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also visited the relief camps in Kavalappara.