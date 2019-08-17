Home States Kerala

Never said Kerala didn't ask for central assistance: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Mualeedharan added that the centre had promised all assistance based on the request of the high-level committee led by Chief Secretary Tom Jose.

Published: 17th August 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday said he never stated that Kerala did not ask for central assistance for the flood relief activities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently criticised Muraleedharan for his remarks.

Speaking to media in Thiruvananthapuram, Muraleedharan clarified that he has not made any such statements. "I have communicated with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about deploying more defence force form the centre. However, he said there was sufficient number of forces for rescue operations. This communication was misinterpreted", he said.

Earlier, Muraleedharan said that the Union government had given all assistance to the state and the state government need to ask for more assistance if needed. The centre has already communicated to the state that the union government would extend support to the state pertaining to rehabilitation of the affected people in floods and landslide. Mualeedharan had also added that the centre had promised all assistance based on the request of the high-level committee led by Chief Secretary Tom Jose. The service of the National Disaster Management Force will be continued until the state government's request to end the service.

Later Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised Union minister of state for the latter's comment that 'enough' central aid has been distributed in the flood-hit state. Muraleedharan had claimed the state has not yet spent Rs 1,500 crore out of the Rs 3,000 crore sanctioned as central aid last year. Vijayan said the money for long term projects like rebuilding cannot be expected to be spent within a year.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Pinarayi Vijayan Central aid Kerala floods Kerala flood relief BJP Kerala
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp