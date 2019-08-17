Rain disruption: School working days to be rejigged

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is all slated to rearrange school working days to compensate the days lost due to heavy rain, floods and landslides in affected districts. The General Education Department is all set to instruct the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) in all affected districts to make Saturday a working day from next week. However, there is no change in the schedule for mid-term (Onam) examination which is to begin on August 26.

Speaking to Express, A Shahjahan, General Education Secretary, said holidays have been declared by the respective District Collectors and hence working days should be rearranged by district-level education officers. “I will direct DDEs of affected districts to make Saturday a working day after the monsoon. In some districts, more holidays were given and hence Saturdays are to be made working days based on the number of holidays.

When the schools start functioning normally after relief camps are closed, DDEs should make Saturdays working days,” Shahjahan said. He also said that mid-term examination would be held as per schedule. Earlier this year, the state government had made it clear that the minimum working days of schools in this academic year should be 220.

A School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee will check the number of working days and recommend DEOs to make Saturday a working day. However, second Saturdays are to be holidays as usual. Last year too, the department targeted 200 working days, but could only achieve 172 days.



‘Plus I improvement examination evaluation should be postponed’

Higher secondary teachers’ union sought putting off Plus I improvement exams due to the holidays. “Schools had holidays last week. More rain is forecast So, it is impossible for us to reach evaluation centres,” said O Shoukathali, union general secretary.