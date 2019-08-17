Home States Kerala

Rain disruption: School working days to be rejigged

The government is all slated to rearrange school working days to compensate the days lost due to heavy rain, floods and landslides in affected districts.

Published: 17th August 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala_monsoon_rains

A visual from kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is all slated to rearrange school working days to compensate the days lost due to heavy rain, floods and landslides in affected districts. The General Education Department is all set to instruct the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) in all affected districts to make Saturday a working day from next week. However, there is no change in the schedule for mid-term (Onam) examination which is to begin on August 26. 

Speaking to Express, A Shahjahan, General Education Secretary, said holidays have been declared by the respective District Collectors and hence working days should be rearranged by district-level education officers. “I will direct DDEs of affected districts to make Saturday a  working day after the monsoon. In some districts, more holidays were given and hence Saturdays are to be made working days based on the number of holidays.

When the schools start functioning normally after relief camps are closed, DDEs should make Saturdays working days,” Shahjahan said. He also said that mid-term examination would be held as per schedule. Earlier this year, the state government had made it clear that the minimum working days of schools in this academic year should be 220. 

A School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee will check the number of working days and recommend DEOs to make Saturday a working day. However, second Saturdays are to be holidays as usual. Last year too, the department targeted 200 working days, but could only achieve 172 days. 
 
‘Plus I improvement examination evaluation should be postponed’ 
Higher secondary teachers’ union sought putting off Plus I improvement exams due to the holidays. “Schools had holidays last week. More rain is forecast So, it is impossible for us to reach evaluation centres,” said O Shoukathali, union general secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heavy rain Kerala schools
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp