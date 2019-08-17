Home States Kerala

Tainted KA Ratheesh set to be at helm of Consumerfed

K A Ratheesh chosen despite being listed as accused by CBI in various corruption cases

Published: 17th August 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The LDF Government is set to appoint a person facing corruption charges as the Managing Director of Consumerfed. Ironically, the apex body of consumer co-operatives is also under the Vigilance scanner in connection with alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. KA Ratheesh was listed as accused by the CBI in corruption cases while serving as MD of Cashew Development Corporation. Following the corruption charges, the then UDF Government expelled him from the post. 

The LDF Government, which came to power, gave a clean chit to Ratheesh in connection with numerous Vigilance cases registered against him during his stint in Cashew Development Corporation. However, he still figures as an accused in cases registered by the CBI. 

Ratheesh was also appointed as executive director of Kerala Institute of Entrepreneurship Development by the LDF Government. He later figured as one of the shortlisted persons for the post of MD in Consumerfed, which has a turnover of over `2,000 crore. 

Among the five persons shortlisted for interview, all except Ratheesh had good track record. However, Ratheesh emerged topper despite being an accused in a corruption case. Ratheesh had served as MD of Cashew Development Corporation during the stint of both UDF and LDF Governments. According to a source, his political connections have helped him emerge frontrunner for the plum post despite corruption charges.

Unaware of cases, says Ratheesh
T’Puram: When contacted, Ratheesh said he is not aware of any ongoing CBI case in which he is listed as an accused. He said at present there is no vigilance case against him.

Minister denies involvement
T’Puram: Reacting to reports about the imminent appointment of Ratheesh as Consumerfed MD, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran said he has not intervened in the appointment process. “The matter relating to the appointment of Consumerfed MD has not come before me,” the minister clarified. Kadakampally also added that the LDF Government was against corruption and that no corrupt person would be promoted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KA Ratheesh Consumerfed
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp