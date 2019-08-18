‘A divinely ordained mission for uncompromising devotion’

Home States Kerala

Published: 18th August 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s dream come true for M S Parameswaran Nampoothiri. For someone to whom monthly visits to Sabarimala are the norm, his selection as the next melsanthi of Malikappuram temple is the attainment of a long-cherished goal.

“I consider this as God’s gift for my uncompromising commitment to work. I worked at various devi temples and never compromised on anything related to poojas. It’s a favour from the almighty for the duties discharged so far,” said Parameswaran Nampoothiri of ‘Madavana Mana’, Puliyanam, Parakadavu in Aluva. 

MS Parameswaran
Nampoothiri

Parameswaran was barely 16 when he became the priest - his maiden assignment - at Aarampillikavu temple, Tripunithura.   “My life is a synonym for devotion to the Almighty. I learnt the pooja rituals and Sanskrit slokas from my father Sankaran Nampoothiri. After completing Class X from Puliyanam High School, I started my career as a priest and has remained so the past 41 years,” he said. Sabarimala has remained an integral part of his life since childhood. 

“I’m a regular visitor to Sabarimala. After becoming a priest, it has become a monthly-affair for me. I adjust my pooja schedule and visit the temple along with friends and relatives,” said the 57-year-old.
Parameswaran Nampoothiri is the first person from his family to work at Sabarimala. Interestingly, he has been applying to become the Sabarimala priest for the last 18 years. 

“As it is the opportunity of a lifetime, my appointment is dearer to my kin. It is the result of their prayers,” said Parameswaran. 

His family has always been a source of strength for Parameswaran. 
And his wife Hema Antharjanam, a homemaker, along with two sons  -  Mahesh, and Sooraj- are Parameswaran’s inspiration.

According to Parameswaran, who had worked in various temples in central Kerala, after starting out from Tripunithura Aarampillikavu, I went on to become the priest at Edappally Anchumana Devi temple, Pokkalam Mahadeva temple, Chelamattom Sree Krishna Swamy temple, Puthenkavu Bhagavathy temple and Avanamcode Saraswathi Devi temple before joining the present Athani Hanuman Kovil,” he said. 

Parameswaran Nampoothiri will be honoured at a function to be organised by the Athani Hanuman Kovil on August 20. Union Minister of State(MoS) V Muraleedharan and elected representatives from the district are scheduled to attend. 

