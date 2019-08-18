Home States Kerala

Behera ‘no’ to action against cops in July 23 lathicharge

Suhas did not recommend any action against the police, but said the police action against CPI leaders was ‘misguided’.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera has recommended that no departmental action needed to be taken against the police personnel involved in the lathicharge on CPI MLA Eldho Abraham and party leaders during a protest march in Kochi on July 23. 

In his report submitted to the state government, Behera justified the alleged ‘police high-handedness’ as normal action by the cops. He also said there were ‘no lapses’ by the cops in the incident. 
“The policemen did not do anything intentional against the MLA. It was a normal action of the cops when a protest march turned violent,” Behera said in the report. He said the report by District Collector S Suhas on the incident also did not mention any lapses on the cops’ part.  

Besides Eldho, CPI Ernakulam district secretary P Raju was also injured in the lathicharge. The CPI state committee had demanded strong action against the policemen involved. The party had also sought departmental action against ACP K Lalji and Kochi Central SI Vipin Das.

The incident took place when the CPI Ernakulam district committee took out a march towards Kochi range IG office demanding action against Njarakkal CI M K Murali in connection with a clash between AISF and SFI activists at Government Arts and Science College, Vypeen. The march turned violent after several leaders and workers, including Eldho, sustained severe injuries in the police lathicharge. Three police officers, including Ernakulam ACP K Lalji, were also injured. 

Eldho, who fractured his left hand, was hospitalised as were CPI leaders K N Sugathan and T C Sanjith. Later, the police came under fire for taking action against leaders of the ruling front. Eldho even alleged there was no system in place to control the police. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed District Collector S Suhas to probe the incident. Suhas did not recommend any action against the police, but said the police action against CPI leaders was ‘misguided’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loknath Behera lathicharge Eldho Abraham CPI
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp