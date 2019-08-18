Congress, CPM misleading people on J&K issue, says Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary and External Affairs V Muraleedharan has accused the state’s two main political parties – Congress and CPM – of misleading Keralites on the removal of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The parties are leading people to believe the removal of special status targets a particular religion, which is untrue,” said Muraleedharan during a programme ‘New Kashmir, New India’ organised by the BJP Thiruvananthapuram district committee.

“Special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was never a precondition for the state’s accession to India. Even at the time, it was meant as a temporary provision. With the special status removed, the state, which is plagued by corruption and under-development, will prosper,” he said.

Training his guns on Malayalam media, Muraleedharan said Malayalam news channels were spreading disinformation on the issue.

“A channel even featured women wearing veils, speaking against the removal of special status. Was the programme even shot in Kashmir,” Muraleedharan wondered.

He said Keralites’ attitude on the issue was entirely different than the attitude of people from other states.

He also said there was no violence or unrest in the valley and the situation was under control.