Ex-state police chief  TP Senkumar to enrol as lawyer in HC today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TP Senkumar, former State Police Chief, who had a successful legal battle against the state government, is all set to don the lawyer’s robe himself. He will enrol as an advocate at the Kerala High Court on Sunday.

Speaking to Express, Senkumar was quite optimistic about the new avatar after his eventful and controversial long career as an IPS officer. “I will be among the 269 law graduates who would be enrolled as lawyers. I became a law graduate in 1994 but as I was in the police service, I couldn’t enrol earlier. Now my time comes and I have decided to enrol,” Senkumar said.

The former DGP will practice in the High Court under lawyer P V Venugopal Associates. He said he would like to appear in ‘certain’ cases which would be of social relevance and to protect the rule of law. “I will definitely appear in cases and I am looking forward to a system which is free from law violations and to encounter the cases registered by the police which are ‘illegal’. At the same time, I will also do my social work,” he added.

On his political inclination towards BJP, Senkumar made it clear that he was not a member of any political party. However, he said he was a well-wisher of Narendra Modi’s administration. Senkumar said he will speak out more after the enrolment. Senkumar who was serving as a State Police Chief was removed by the state government when it came to power in 2016. However, he fought a legal battle against the state government and secured a Supreme Court verdict in his favour.