Home States Kerala

Ex-state police chief  TP Senkumar to enrol as lawyer in HC today

However he fought alegal battle against the state government and secured a Supreme Court verdict in his favour.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TP Senkumar, former State Police Chief, who had a successful legal battle against the state government, is all set to don the lawyer’s robe himself. He will enrol as an advocate at the Kerala High Court on Sunday. 

Speaking to Express, Senkumar was quite optimistic about the new avatar after his eventful and controversial long career as an IPS officer. “I will be among the 269 law graduates who would be enrolled as lawyers. I became a law graduate in 1994 but as I was in the police service, I couldn’t enrol earlier. Now my time comes and I have decided to enrol,” Senkumar said. 

The former DGP will practice in the High Court under lawyer P V Venugopal Associates. He said he would like to appear in ‘certain’ cases which would be of social relevance and to protect the rule of law. “I will definitely appear in cases and I am looking forward to a system which is free from law violations and to encounter the cases registered by the police which are ‘illegal’. At the same time, I will also do my social work,” he added. 

On his political inclination towards BJP, Senkumar made it clear that he was not a member of any political party. However, he said he was a well-wisher of Narendra Modi’s administration. Senkumar said he will speak out more after the enrolment.   Senkumar who was serving as a State Police Chief was removed by the state government when it came to power in 2016. However, he fought a legal battle against the state government and secured a Supreme Court verdict in his favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TP Senkumar Kerala High Court advocate
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp