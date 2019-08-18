Home States Kerala

'Gods in Shackles': Kerala lost 16 captive elephants so far in 2019

Soon, captive elephants will become a thing of the past for people in the state as such is the speed at which healthy jumbos meet with an untimely death.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

A visual of a temple elephant in Kerala. (Photo | EPS)

A visual of a temple elephant in Kerala. (Photo | EPS)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Despite government’s measures to promote documentaries like ‘Gods in Shackles’ and attempts to bring about regulations to protect captive elephants, the state has lost 16 jumbos so far this year, averaging two jumbos per month. 

Soon, captive elephants will become a thing of the past for people in the state as such is the speed at which healthy jumbos meet with an untimely death. The latest victim is Nandilath Arjunan, who died at the age of 58. Animal activists alleged the jumbo was tethered without proper shelter, which rendered it sick. 

Other elephants that died this year include Dakshayani, 89, Akkavila Kannan, 17, Thottekkattu Karthikeyan, 30, Kizhanchery Sankarankutty, 50, Priya, 35, Balaraman, 68, Veenadu Vinayakan, 32, Sreevijayam Murugan, 41, Balussery India, 46, Cheruplassery Parthan, 42, Thiruppuraickal Rajendran, 52, Mangalamkunnu Ganapathy, 69, Aralam Sivan, 22, Mullathu Kailas, 32, and Mukkomban Ganapathy, 56.

Of the 16, more than half died very young compared to the life expectancy of elephants. It is alleged that neglect in providing proper veterinary care and lack of enforcement of rules led to their deaths. The Forest Department had come out with some amendments to Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rule 2012, which is yet to be implemented. 

A visual of a temple elephant in Kerala. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

“Updated rules are more stringent and will stop the torture of captive jumbos. As per the amendments, retirement age for captive jumbos has been set at 65 years and parading of elephants has been restricted from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm,” said V K Venkitachalam, chairman of Heritage Animal Task Force.

The amendment also suggests banning elephants that run amok, causing injuries, death, or even damage to property, for a period not less than six months. HATF sought a discussion on the proposed amendments in the assembly along with effective and speedy implementation of the same. Venkitachalam also said district-level elephant task force, which monitors management of captive elephants had not met for the past two years. 

Meanwhile, amidst the untimely death of pachyderms, Kerala Elephant Owners’ Federation opposed the proposed amendments. “Fresh rules and regulations affect the parading of elephants for festivals, which is an inevitable part of ceremonies in various religions. Some NGOs have even tried to hijack traditional festivals of Kerala through petitions in the court, but haven’t succeeded. Now, they have taken some forest officers on their side and have proposed these amendments,” said P Sasikumar, general secretary of the federation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elephants Kerala elephants captive elephants
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp