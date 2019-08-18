Mohanlal to sponsor education of flood victim Abdul Razak’s kin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another move to extend a helping hand to flood victims, actor Mohanlal’s Viswasanthi Foundation has come forward to sponsor the education of two sons of Abdul Razak, 42, a native of Thirunavaya, who died while rescuing his son and nephew from the floodwater. The foundation handed over a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the family as immediate relief on Saturday.

Director Major Ravi, a director of the foundation, said the foundation would sponsor the education of Razak’s two children who are currently studying in Class IX and Plus-I until graduation level. “The family can send the children to any school or college as per their wish and the foundation will bear the expenses,” he said. Mohanlal also contacted the children and expressed his grief.

Razak, an employee of an Indian school in Dubai, had come down to his native place for his daughter’s wedding which took place earlier this month.