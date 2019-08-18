Nehru Trophy Boat Race back on track

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 67th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race and the inaugural Champions Boat League (CBL), which were slated to be held in Alappuzha on August 9, but had to be postponed due to flood, are back on track. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the events will ‘definitely’ be conducted.

“Only the date needs to be finalised,” he said. According to Tourism Department sources, the boat race is expected to be held on August 31.

Regarding the Onam week celebrations, Kadakampally said the cabinet will take a final decision on whether the annual event should be conducted this year.