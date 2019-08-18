Home States Kerala

Released Keralite crew of Grace I shudders at terrifying ordeal

The ship was seized by British marines on July 4 on the charge that it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of a European Union embargo. 

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: KK Ajmal, a native of Puliyakkode near Vandur who was released with the 24-member Indian crew onboard the Iranian vessel Grace I by Gibraltar authorities on August 15, said it was a harrowing experience as a captive for six weeks on the vessel. 

Ajmal said the military operation to capture to the vessel was ‘brutal’ and the captivity was mental torture. 
“After they seized the ship, the captain and chief officer were taken to prison. All the other officers were detained on the vessel. The British policemen always stood around us. Though they did not torture us physically, they subjected us to mental harassment. It was very difficult to live with police officers around for six weeks.  They would give us a cold stare if we made a slight movement. However, they arranged food and communication facilities for us,” Ajmal told Express.

He has no plans to come back to Kerala soon. “I can’t come home now as my shipping company requested us to stay on the vessel till the cargo is unloaded safely at a port. The vessel is a crude oil tanker and it has a capacity of 2.84 lakh tonnes. In order to discharge the crude oil, the shipping company needs experienced hands and the new recruits cannot handle the task. So, I have decided to help the company and it will take another week to reach a port and discharge the crude oil. I can think of coming home only after that,” Ajmal said. 

After the release, Ajmal contacted his brother Mohammad Shareefover phone and said he was safe. Ajmal joined Grace I on May 13 after completing the nautical engineering course in Kolkata. There are two more Malayalees on board the seized Panama registered vessel. 

