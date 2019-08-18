Satheesan contests CM statement that rains caused flooding

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Strongly contesting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that last year’s floods were caused not due to the opening of shutters of dams, VD Satheesan, MLA, on Friday pointed out that the districts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta witnessed deluge only after the opening of the dams.

This year, despite heavy rain, flooding was much less, proving that the opening of the dams caused the century’s worst floods in 2018, sinking the four districts.

“After the opening of Idukki, Mullaperiyar, Idamalayar dams last year, over one lakh houses in Aluva and Paravur taluks were flooded with a large number of houses witnessing water levels touching their roof or the first floor. This time, in comparison, only 5,000 houses were flooded in these taluks,” Satheesan said in a statement here.