Selfie of clergymen at disaster scene draws flak

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The selfie taken by a group of Christian priests with the Muthappan hill as background in Kavalappara drew flak on social media on Saturday.

The seven-member team of priests, including two bishops of the Malankara Catholic Church, took a selfie when the rescue team in the area was conducting operations to find the missing bodies from under the landslide debris.

However, no local residents registered a complaint against the bishops. Some activists on social media urged people not to come to the area for amusement. Recently, District Collector Jaffer Malik had banned disaster tourism in Kavalappara landslide area as a large number of people poured in for sightseeing.