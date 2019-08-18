Home States Kerala

Two more bodies recovered from Kavalappara

 Despite search operations going on in full swing, only two bodies could be recovered from the debris at Kavalappara on Saturday. 

Published: 18th August 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

The landslide-hit area at Kavalappara

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Despite search operations going on in full swing, only two bodies could be recovered from the debris at Kavalappara on Saturday. The victims are Vishnu, 25, son of Vijayan, Soothrathil House and Karthik, 17, son of Balan Kavalappara. With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll has risen to 40. Search for the remaining 19 victims will continue on Sunday.

Arun Bhaskar, a Fire and Rescue Services officer, said the rescue team had searched 75 per cent of the area where the colony once stood.

“We hope to find the 19 missing people from the remaining 25 per cent area,” he said
“We were not able to use the Hitachi excavator in the wet soil. But we overcame the difficulty by creating a platform for it using logs,” he said.

Additionally, SC/ST Minister A K Balan, who visited the region, said there is no room for doubts regarding the rehabilitation package for tribal people in Kavalappara.

GPR to be  pressed into service today 

Kalpetta: No body could be recovered in the search at Puthumala on Saturday also. Hopes are now pinned on the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) which is expected to arrive on Sunday from National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad. The machine can detect the presence of human bones buried under the debris. More than 500 people, including NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services and volunteer groups, are engaged in search operations. 

Navy medical team to reach affected area

Kochi: The Navy has dispatched a medical team to Puthumala. The team comprising two doctors, two nurses, four medical assistants, a Naval Police officer and a driver will assist the health officers deployed by the state to address health issues faced by landslide victims. The team reached Kalpetta on Saturday following instructions from the Commander in Chief of the Southern Naval Command and is slated to proceed to Puthumala on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavalappara Kerala floods death
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp