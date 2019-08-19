Agriculture Minister lambasts Centre for not giving special funds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar on Sunday criticised the Centre for not giving a special package for the revival of flood-hit agriculture sector of Kerala.

“Even though we pleaded before the Centre for allotting a special financial package for the revamping of the agriculture sector which was worst hit, they did not pay any attention to our request. The Centre has given only the usual agri package which was not sufficient to rebuild the sector that was nearly destructed in the flood,” said Sunil Kumar on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Farmers Market at Ernakulam Marine Drive. He said the Union Government should realise that it is not a landlord-tenant relationship that it should maintain with state governments.

The minister said Kerala’s agriculture sector has suffered a financial loss to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in this year’s flood.

“The loss due to the damage to the crops alone will come up to Rs 1,200 crore,” said Sunil Kumar.

“The Centre is coming up with technical reasons as a reason to deny the funds. This is the federal republic and not a world of landlords. Natural calamities are the occasions where the Centre should join hands with State Governments,” he added.

AOAOKA organises market to help flood-hit farmers

Kochi: The Association of Agriculture Officers Kerala (AOAOKA) has set up a two-day market at Marine Drive to help the farmers who have suffered financial loss due to the damage of crops in the recent flood. The organisers said the flood has prompted many farmers to go for panic selling of their produce at cheap prices. “Vegetables and fruits are highly perishable in nature and that also resulted in the nose-diving of prices.

Hence, we are organising the farmers market as a platform for the farmers to sell their products directly to the consumers,” said A A John Sherry, president, AOAOK. He said the need to support the farmers who have suffered the brunt of the flood is very important. “Our effort is also to spread awareness in society for the sustenance of farming and the farmer’s community,” he added. The The sales will conclude on Monday.