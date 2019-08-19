Home States Kerala

Agriculture Minister lambasts Centre for not giving special funds

The minister said Kerala’s agriculture sector has suffered a financial loss to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in this year’s flood. 

Published: 19th August 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar at the fair organised by the Association of Agriculture Officers to help farmers at Kochi Marine Drive on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar on Sunday criticised the Centre for not giving a special package for the revival of flood-hit agriculture sector of Kerala. 

“Even though we pleaded before the Centre for allotting a special financial package for the revamping of the agriculture sector which was worst hit, they did not pay any attention to our request. The Centre has given only the usual agri package which was not sufficient to rebuild the sector that was nearly destructed in the flood,” said Sunil Kumar on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Farmers Market at Ernakulam Marine Drive. He said the Union Government should realise that it is not a landlord-tenant relationship that it should maintain with state governments. 

The minister said Kerala’s agriculture sector has suffered a financial loss to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in this year’s flood. 

“The loss due to the damage to the crops alone will come up to Rs 1,200 crore,” said Sunil Kumar.
 “The Centre is coming up with technical reasons as a reason to deny the funds. This is the federal republic and not a world of landlords. Natural calamities are the occasions where the Centre should join hands with State Governments,” he added.

AOAOKA organises  market to help flood-hit farmers

Kochi: The Association of Agriculture Officers Kerala (AOAOKA) has set up a two-day market at Marine Drive to help the farmers who have suffered financial loss due to the damage of crops in the recent flood. The organisers said the flood has  prompted many farmers to go for panic selling of their produce at cheap prices. “Vegetables and fruits are highly perishable in nature and that also resulted in the nose-diving of prices.

Hence, we are organising the farmers market as a platform for the farmers to sell their products directly to the consumers,” said A A John Sherry, president, AOAOK. He said the need to support the farmers who have suffered the brunt of the flood is very important. “Our effort is also to spread awareness in society for the sustenance of farming and the farmer’s community,” he added. The The sales will conclude on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VS Sunil Kumar Kerala Agriculture Minister Kerala Agriculture Kerala
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp