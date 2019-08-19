Home States Kerala

FIR against Kerala convent for locking up nun

Sister Lucy Kalapurakkal had been in disagreement with her superiors for some time and the relations worsened last year when she supported the Kerala nuns' strike demanding arrest of Bishop Mulakkal.

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By IANS

WAYANAD: The Kerala police on Monday registered an FIR against a convent near here over illegal confinement of a nun who had supported the agitation against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused in a rape case.

A Vellamunda Police station officer told IANS, the charge pertains to locking up of Sister Lucy Kalapurakkal, who belonged to the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC). 

She had been in disagreement with her superiors for some time. The relations worsened last year when she supported the Kerala nuns' strike demanding arrest of Bishop Mulakkal, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar.

After that a FCC high-level committee decided for dismissal of Sister Kalapurakkal on May 11, subject to the Vatican's clearance.

The decision was conveyed to her on August 7 and she was given 10 days to vacate the convent. The FCC authorities also informed her 85-year-old mother about the decision to oust her from the convent.

"I was not here for the past two days. I returned on Sunday. When I got ready to attend morning prayers at 6.30 a.m, I could not move out as I had been locked in. I could come out only after the police intervention," the Sister said in her complaint.

The congregation had been upset with her since she took part in the protest against the bishop and later aired her opinion about the bishop on TV channels.

