Home States Kerala

Kerala journalist's death: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman's driving license suspended

Sriram Venkitaraman, who was placed under suspension, was arrested and later let off after a magistrate court here granted him conditional bail.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The driving license of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman was suspended on Monday by the state Motor Vehicles Department, two weeks after a car driven by him had hit and killed a journalist here.

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) here suspended the license for one year in the wake of the accident, in which journalist KM Basheer had died at the spot after being hit by the luxury car driven by the officer allegedly in an inebriated condition.

Thirty-two-year-old Venkitaraman, who was placed under suspension, was arrested and later let off after a magistrate court here granted him conditional bail.

ALSO READ: Kerala journalist's death - Factual errors found in SIT report

There had been widespread protests over the delay in suspending his license though the MV department officials had said necessary action would be taken at the earliest.

"The vehicle license of the officer is suspended for one year.

Under the relevant sections of the MV Act, he can appeal within 30 days," SR Shaji, RTO, Thiruvananthapuram, told PTI.

Venkitaraman was arrested on August 3, hours after the car driven by him allegedly in an inebriated condition while returning from a private party knocked down Basheer.

ALSO READ: Kerala IAS officer accident case - Reminder sent to MVD to inspect car that killed journalist Basheer

Basheer,35, the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily "Siraj", was returning home from work when the incident took place.

Though the official was later remanded to 14 days judicial custody, the Judicial Magistrate's (First Class) court here granted him bail after perusing the chemical examination report of his blood samples, which was found negative for alcohol content and the police case diary.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed the state government's plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to officer.

The government had suspended the officer, who was serving as the survey director and a Special Investigation Team was also constituted to probe the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Sriram Venkitaramans Kerala Kerala journalist death Kerala journalist
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp