Home States Kerala

Kerala Police to hold arts fest to help officers unwind

Through the festival, the department also aims to build a united organisation having tolerance.

Published: 19th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Image of Kerala Police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Police Department is treading a new path to ensure the wellbeing of its personnel. The department will soon organise a music and arts festival,  where their families can come together and enjoy, in a bid to ease the stress of officers.

The government accorded sanction for the event, modelled on the school arts fest after state police chief Loknath Behera submitted a report highlighting the importance of such a fete considering the officers’ mounting work pressure.

A Home Department order, dated July 31, 2018, said Rs 50 lakh would be allotted for it.

Kerala Police Association general secretary P B Anil Kumar said: “We conducted a music and arts festival in Kozhikode on a trial basis and it turned out to be a huge success with high participation of both police personnel and their family members,” he said.

Through the festival, the department also aims to build a united organisation having tolerance.

The department has been analysing the rising number of suicides in the force and designing various programmes for the past year to tackle the issue. It had introduced a mentoring system to guide and help police personnel deal with the stress related to job and family issues. As many as 17 police personnel had committed suicide in 2017-2018 in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Police Department Kerala Police Kerala Police Association Kerala Police Association general secretary P B Anil Kumar
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp