Mother of autistic boy alleges Kerala Police going soft on teacher accused of abusing his son

 The mother of an autistic child has come up with an allegation that the police are soft pedalling on their complaint of sexual abuse committed on her son by his school teacher.

Kerala Police

Image of Kerala Police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mother of an autistic child has come up with an allegation that the police are soft-pedalling on their complaint of sexual abuse committed on her son by his school teacher. The mother of the 10-year-old victim said the police have been delaying action against the accused, named as Santosh, and there have been efforts from various corners, including politicians, to protect him. 

A case that comes under POCSO Act was registered by Sreekaryam police on July 27. The statement of the victim was taken on July 28. Though the case warrants immediate action, the victim’s mother alleges that the police have been acting slow on the complaint and trying to facilitate politicians and the school officials to withdraw the case.

“After we approached the police, four people came to me asking to withdraw the case. One of them introduced himself as the ward councillor and was accompanied by the school principal, a PTA representative and a former teacher of the school. The police on their part are saying the accused teacher is on the run,” said the victim’s mother.

In her complaint, she had alleged that her son was sexually abused by a teacher of Cheruvikkal Government UP School. The child was also shown pornographic materials. The accused tried to silence the child by saying he will kill his mother in case he conveyed his ordeal to her. The mother told Express that the incident came to the fore after she noticed behavioural changes in the kid.

“He was undergoing therapy for autism and was showing improvement. After the abuse happened, his condition got reversed. A therapist interacted with my child and it came to light that he was sexually abused,” she said. 

