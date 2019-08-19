Puthumala toll rises to 11; 6 bodies yet to be recovered

By Express News Service

WAYANAD: One more body was recovered from Puthumala in Wayanad on Sunday where a major landslide occurred. The body was found about six kilometres away from the place of tragedy.

With this, the death toll in the Puthumala landslide has gone up to 11. Six bodies are yet to be recovered.

Sub-Collector Umesh said the body of Annayan, 54, was found trapped between the rocks at Soochipara waterfalls on Sunday. “The spot was first cleared and later when the body was found, the team took it out with a lot of effort.

The body was first traced by a few volunteers engaged in rescue operations on Sunday morning. Later, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the NDRF team cleared the spot to recover the body,” said a Fire and Rescue Services officer.

Umesh said the body was identified by Annayan’s son, son-in-law, brother and close friends, including the ward member. Six experts with Ground-Penetrating Radar will reach Puthumala from Malappuram on Monday.

On Monday, search operations are to be continued with a highly specialised team of 12 comprising National Defense Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services and Forest Department officers. Equipped with satellite phones, they are slated to comb the area.