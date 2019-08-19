Home States Kerala

Sriram Venkataraman case: Medical body lashes out at police after report shifts blame on doctors

The report filed by DySP Sheen Tharayil said that the doctor present at General Hospital refused to take blood samples immediately after the accident.

Published: 19th August 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

IAS Sriram Venkatiraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) on Monday lashed out at the state police for shifting the blame on doctors in a report related to the accident involving Sriram Venkataraman which stated that the blood test on the IAS officer was delayed.

The bureaucrat was accused of drunken driving and overspeeding which led to the car accident killing a journalist K M Basheer.

A KGMOA representative said a medical officer at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram had tried everything possible as per the law when the officer was brought to the hospital after the accident.

"The blood sample can be taken only after the police make a formal request. They did not even make an oral request," said Dr Vijayakrishnan of KGMOA. He said the doctor had mentioned that Sriram's breath smelled of alcohol in the outpatient ticket. KGMOA plans to file a complaint with the state police chief and Chief Minister on Monday, besides exploring other legal options.

The report filed by DySP Sheen Tharayil said that the doctor present at General Hospital refused to take blood samples immediately after the accident. The blood test taken after a delay of almost 10 hours did not find any alcohol content and enabled the IAS officer to get bail. 

Delay in suspending licence

The Motor Vehicle Department is yet to cancel the licence of Sriram Venkataraman who is still driving his car 16 days after the fatal accident. A show-cause notice was served to him under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act. But no action was taken even though the officer failed to respond to the notice. Transport Minister A K Saseendran said the licence would be cancelled on Monday and a probe would be conducted if the delay was deliberate.

A similar notice was sent to Wafa Firoze, the owner of the car and co-passenger, for not paying the fines for overspeeding in the past. She later paid the fine. MVD officers said her licence would not be cancelled for now.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath had visited the accident spot in front of the Public Office and said the accident prima facie was due to overspeeding.

A team of motor vehicle inspectors filed a report recommending action. The report said it was an avoidable accident.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkitaraman case police report Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp