Armed Reserve camp deputy commandant arrested for Kerala adivasi cop's suicide

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The crime branch arrested the former deputy commandant of the Armed Reserve camp L Surendran in connection with the suicide of an adivasi civil police officer Kumar.

The deceased's wife Sajini had claimed that physical and mental harassment by his colleagues had driven Kumar, a native of Attappadi, to suicide.

The suicide note of Kumar recovered from the site also mentions the harassment.

Kumar's body was found near the railway tracks in Lakkiddi on July 25. Based on a preliminary inquiry, seven police personnel were suspended by the district police chief G Sivavikram.

The case was subsequently handed over to the crime branch which registered cases against the accused officials and submitted a report to the Scheduled Tribes Special court.

Surendran had retired from service on July 31.