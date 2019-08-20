Home States Kerala

Kerala govt seeks L2,000 crore loan from Centre for flood relief

One-year extension of moratorium on agri loans of coop banks sought along with restructuring of other loans

Kerala_monsoon_rains

A visual from Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday met Central ministers and sought a short term loan of Rs 2,000 crore as emergency assistance to tackle the flood in the state. After the meeting, the minister told reporters a central delegation would soon visit the state to assess the impact of the flood. The state also sought the reduction in interest rate of Nabard loan from 4.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

In a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Kadakampally has also sought the extension of moratorium announced for agriculture loans of the cooperative banks for one more year. The present moratorium on crop loans would expire on December 31, and considering the second flood-like situation in the state the moratorium has to be extended to one more year, he said.

The Union Minister replied that the Union Cabinet and Finance Ministry are the final authority to take a call on the matter. The Agriculture and Cooperation Ministry would recommend for extension of moratorium on crop loans, the delegation said. The minister also sought restructuring of other loans taken from the cooperative banks in view of the flood.

The state also sought amendment to Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 to stop irregularities in the sector. Cooperative societies registered under the Act have been lending and receiving deposits and amending it would end the practice. The state also sought a slash in interest rate of loans under Integrated Cooperative Development Project, which is at present 12.5 per cent.

