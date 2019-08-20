LDF to move no-confidence motion against PK Ragesh

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two days after the UDF voted out Mayor EP Latha from the Corporation council, the LDF on Monday evening gave notice to District Collector TV Subhash to move a no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor PK Ragesh.

“Ragesh, who was part of the LDF till two days ago, switched sides to vote in favour of the UDF and thereby, denigrated his position,” said Latha. He has no right to continue in his post as Deputy Mayor, she said. The letter signed by all 26 councillors of the LDF was handed over to the Collector.

Meanwhile, the District Collector on Monday sent a report to the State Election Commission (SEC) regarding the no-confidence motion passed against Latha on the floor of the Kannur Corporation council on Saturday. It is now up to the SEC to decide the date for the election to the post of mayor.