Power struggle continues to haunt Kerala Congress (M)

KOTTAYAM: The power struggle between PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani to gain control of Kerala Congress (M) took a turn for the worse on Monday with Joseph suspending 21 senior-level office-bearers of the party. In a tit-for-tat move, the Jose faction convened an urgent meeting of his loyalists in Kottayam on Monday, claimed to be the steering committee meeting and resolved to send a show-cause notice to Joseph and Joy Abraham for anti-party activities.

After a temporary respite, the fight between the two factions resumed with Joseph the other day suspending four high-powered committee members and 17 steering committee members, including six district presidents for various kinds of anti-party activities. With Joseph planning to serve notice on more leaders owing allegiance to the Jose faction, the Jose faction leaders were forced to come up with measures to bridle Joseph.

Earlier, one-fourth of the members in the steering committee, owing allegiance to Jose, had sent a letter to Joseph demanding that he convene the steering committee meeting. Jose, on Monday, said they were forced to convene the meeting as Joseph turned a blind eye towards their demand.

After the meeting, Jose said the steering committee meeting constituted a three-member committee consisting of PK Sajeev, KI Antony and PT Jose to initiate further action and to check whether disciplinary action was needed against more members.“Joseph is trying to hijack the party through unholy measures. It can’t be taken for granted. He trying to get the majority in the party. But, he will never succeed,” Jose said.