Sand mafia on mining spree at Anjara, attack protestors

GEORGEPOIKAYIL By

Express News Service

KASARGOD: Following the devastating flood, which has left more than a hundred dead and swept away the livelihood of thousands in the state, especially its northern region, there have been widespread calls to stop exploiting nature. But all these seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as sand mafia have continued their mining spree on the Anjara beach in Manjeshwaram.

Even sadder, a group of men attacked and smashed the face of 57-year-old Rita D’Souza with a stone for taking part in the protest against mining, ransacked her house and attacked a church under the cover of darkness. The residents complain that the police and revenue officials are hand in glove with the mafia and they swung into action only when the church was attacked.

Sand mafia retaliates with impunity as residents dare to protest against illegal mining

They smashed a stone on her face, breaking her four front teeth, and twisted the right arm to break her hand. That did not quell their anger. The goons picked up interlock tiles lying outside and broke the window panes and furniture in her house. Rita D’Souza, 57, made the “mistake” of speaking up against the all-controlling ‘sand mafia’ of Manjeshwaram. “She’s writhing in pain. Doctors are giving her liquid food, but she’s not able to have it,” said her husband Felix D’Souza, who retired as a sheristadar from Mangaluru court.

The couple were attacked Sunday afternoon when they were having lunch in their house at Kundukolake on the Anjara beach in Manjeshwaram. But the D’Souzas were not alone. Around 150 residents of Kundukolake were up in arms against the ‘sand mafia’ operating in the area. Around 1 am on Friday, they had stopped four tipper trucks and one pickup smuggling out sand, said Godwin D’Souza, a resident of Udyavar.

Our Lady of Mercy Church in Manjeshwaram that

was vandalised on Monday | EXPRESS

“We called in the police but just two officers came. By then the drivers menacingly took the tipper trucks through the crowd and fled. One of them even rammed at the gate of Geneva Montero while fleeing,” he said. But the residents got hold of the pickup and handed it over to the police. Residents alleged the police and revenue officials were hand in glove with the sand mafia, and always turn a blind eye to the criminal destruction of the ecology. But the mafia did something else which made the bureaucrats swing into action.

Suspected goons of the sand mafia vandalised the Our Lady of Mercy Church at Manjeshwaram, 2km away from Anjara beach where the sand is mined. Most of the residents who protested and impounded the trucks on Friday are members of the church, said its vicar Father Vincent Vinod Saldana. “The CCTV cameras captured a man wearing helmet and wrapped in a shawl throwing stones at the church. Since the gate was closed, he had to scale the walls to vandalise the church,” he said. Four windows of the church were shattered. The surveillance cameras also caught a car waiting outside for the trespasser. “The car had more than two persons.

But I saw two persons in the footage holding swords,” said the vicar. “We don’t know who they’re. But we suspect it’s linked to the attack on Rita and Friday’s protest,” he said. The attack on a place of worship in communally sensitive Manjeshwaram had the district administration in a tizzy. Collector D Sajith Babu reached the church in a jiffy. So did other top officials and police officers. The church was milling with people from all faiths.

They planned to take out a protest march in Manjeshwaram town later in the evening. “The Manjeshwaram police told me not to go ahead with the protest and that they would arrest the person who attacked the church,” said Fr Saldana. However, the protest was planned by the public, and it went ahead on Monday. “It’s not just about the church. It’s about the natural environment, which is equally sacred. And they’re assaulting it every night,” said an influential member of the parish council. She requested anonymity saying she runs two businesses in Manjeshwaram, and the ‘mafia’ can target them. Rampant extraction of sand Residents said four groups comprise the ‘sand mining’ in Manjeshwaram. They grease the palms of police officers and revenue officials to look the other way.

The groups take out sand between Anjara beach and Hosabettu --- a 2km-stretch very close to the sea. In many places, the long pit is 15-foot deep and 24-foot wide. “So much sand has been trucked away that after the rain, the long pit looks like a river,” said father Saldana. Godwin, who has 5.5 acres at Udayvara --- which is between Anjara and Hosabettu --- said every night at least 30 to 40 tipper trucks leave the area with sand. “That is minimum. It takes just 20 minutes for them to fill a tipper truck,” he said. In some places, where the tipper cannot enter, the ‘mafia’ deploy men to carry out sand in gunny bags. “It’s a thriving well-oiled business,” he said.

The businesswoman quoted earlier said the illegal mining from the sea coast had been going around for years. “Only when they reached Kundukolake, the residents there started reacting. They reacted because they did not have a choice,” she said. Excessive mining was exposing their properties and houses to the elements. On Saturday, a group of residents, including Felix, met collector and apprised him of their dire straits. But retaliation from the ‘mafia’ was quick and devastating for the residents.