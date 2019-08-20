‘SFI leaders admit to PSC exam fraud’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SFI leaders Sivarenjith and AN Naseem, who are accused of fraud in PSC examinations, have reportedly told the Crime Branch team that questions were leaked to them. However, they declined to reveal the source of the leak. Crime Branch sources said the pair admitted to question paper leak when they were shown irrefutable evidence.

“They were giving different statements. But when proofs were presented, they spilled the beans and admitted to the crime. However, they were mum on the source of the leak,” a source said.

The real challenge now before the probe team is to recover the electronic gadgets used to commit fraud. The police have recovered some gadgets, but mobile phones are yet to be traced. Crime Branch sources said they suspect that answers were sent as SMS to the accused. The PSC’s role will also be probed.