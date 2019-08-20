Sriram Venkataraman's co-passenger Wafa Firoz sent divorce notice over 'lifestyle'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wafa Firoz, owner and co-passenger of the speeding car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman which killed journalist KM Basheer, has been served a divorce notice by her husband Firoz K, who's an NRI.

A copy of the notice was sent to the president of the Jama'ath committee in Navayikkulam which is Wafa's hometown. She will have to respond to the notice in 45 days.

The couple has a daughter aged 16. Firoz has levelled many allegations against Wafa including her aborting a child without his knowledge and following a lifestyle that is against their faith. He has also mentioned that Wafa had refused to divulge details of the events that happened on the night of the accident which killed KM Basheer. According to Firoz, Wafa has refused to talk to him at all.

In the notice served, it is also said that should Wafa be ready for a discussion with mediators, she and her family can meet with Firoz's family at a mutually agreed time.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Tuesday suspended Wafa's driving licence for three months. The MVD had suspended the driving licence of Sriram Venkataraman on Monday for one year.