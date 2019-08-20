Thresya Thomas, Kerala’s first woman hunter, dies

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Thresya Thomas (Shikari Kuttiamma), 87, considered the first woman hunter of Kerala, died of age-related illness on Monday.

Before the Forest Acts was implemented, she ruled the Anchunad forest in Idukki with her gun. She is the wife of late Thomas of Vattavayalil house, Anakkal in Kanjirappally.

Hailing from Edam-attom in Pala, she settled in Marayur along with her father Thomman and brothers Vakkachan and Pappachan in 1964. She joined a convent in Raichur to become a nun but left the place when her brother was injured and her family had fallen into severe financial crisis.

With her unwavering mind, she entered the Churulipetty forest and hunted several animals. But, when the Forest and Wildlife Act was implemented, she had to leave the forest and commence farming in Chinnar.

However, the government took over her land when Chinnar has declared a wildlife sanctuary in early 90s. But she didn’t get a single penny as compensation.

Though the government later announced Rs 29 lakh, she had to wage a long-term battle to get the amount with interest in 2014.

She had been suffering from memory loss for the past couple of years. She is survived by son VT Thomas and daughter-in-law Sherly Joseph.

The funeral will be held at St Antony’s Church cemetery at 3 pm on Tuesday.