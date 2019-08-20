Home States Kerala

Thresya Thomas, Kerala’s first woman hunter, dies

Thresya Thomas (Shikari Kuttiamma), 87, considered the first woman hunter of Kerala, died of age-related illness on Monday.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Thresya Thomas, Kerala’s first woman hunter

Thresya Thomas, Kerala’s first woman hunter

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Thresya Thomas (Shikari Kuttiamma), 87, considered the first woman hunter of Kerala, died of age-related illness on Monday.

Before the Forest Acts was implemented, she ruled the Anchunad forest in Idukki with her gun. She is the wife of late Thomas of Vattavayalil house, Anakkal in Kanjirappally.

Hailing from Edam-attom in Pala, she settled in Marayur along with her father Thomman and brothers Vakkachan and Pappachan in 1964. She joined a convent in Raichur to become a nun but left the place when her brother was injured and her family had fallen into severe financial crisis.

With her unwavering mind, she entered the Churulipetty forest and hunted several animals. But, when the Forest and Wildlife Act was implemented, she had to leave the forest and commence farming in Chinnar. 

However, the government took over her land when Chinnar has declared a wildlife sanctuary in early 90s. But she didn’t get a single penny as compensation.

Though the government later announced Rs 29 lakh, she had to wage a long-term battle to get the amount with interest in 2014.

She had been suffering from memory loss for the past couple of years. She is survived by son VT Thomas and daughter-in-law Sherly Joseph. 

The funeral will be held at St Antony’s Church cemetery at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thresya Thomas woman hunter
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp