14 Industrial Training Institutes of Kerala to go green on November 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thanks to Haritha Keralam mission and the Industries department, 14 Industrial Training Institutes of the state will be declared environment-friendly on November 1. Industries Training Department Director Chandrasekar S inaugurated the evaluation meeting and workshop in this regard on Tuesday at Thiruvananthapuram.

Haritha Kerala Mission chairperson, TN Seema and ITD Additional Director, K Madhavan also spoke.

The state had allocated Rs one crore for this programme. As per the programme, rainwater collection tanks, biogas and bio-waste plants will be installed to make the ITI’s environment-friendly.

IRTC, Costford, Suchithwa mission, Groundwater Department, Fisheries Department, Energy Management Centre, Agriculture Department and KWA will cooperate in project implementation.

Dhanuvachapuram, Kazhakuttam( Women), Chandanathoppu, Chennerkara, Kalamassery, Kattapana, Chalakkudy( Woman), Malampuzha, Vaniyamkulam, Kozhikode(Woman), Kalpetta, Areekode, Kannur(Woman) and Pulur are the ITI’s which will be declared as Green ITI’s.