Kerala IAS officer accident case: Expert team retrieves data from car; report expected in 10 days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The data retrieving team from Volkswagen on Tuesday returned to Pune after wrapping up its two-day examination of the car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman that mowed down journalist KM Basheer in the state capital.

The team of experts collected data from the car’s Event Data Recorder (EDR). This data will be analysed at their centre in Pune and a report is to be submitted to the police team probing the case. The report is expected within 10 days, sources said.

Investigators are keeping their fingers crossed as they are of the opinion that the data retrieving team would be able to shed light into the speed of the vehicle, the braking, steering and the force of impact of the accident.

Since the speed tracking cameras did not capture the journey of the car from Kowdiar to Museum, EDR data could prove crucial in the probe. EDR is somewhat similar to the black-box in aircraft. It gets activated when the breaks are applied suddenly or during a collision that releases the airbags. A police source said findings of the expert team can be used while prosecuting the accused.

Wafa Firoze’s driving licence suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after MVD suspended the driving licence of IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, it has cancelled the licence of his co-passenger and car owner Wafa Firoze for three months. The action was taken as she failed to respond to a notice served to her for violating various rules of Motor Vehicle Act, including speeding and rash driving.