Home States Kerala

Kerala IAS officer accident case: Expert team retrieves data from car; report expected in 10 days

Investigators are keeping their fingers crossed as they are of the opinion that the data retrieving team would be able to shed light into the speed of the vehicle and other aspects.

Published: 21st August 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Experts of Volkswagen company examining the car driven by Sriram Venkataraman in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

Experts of Volkswagen company examining the car driven by Sriram Venkataraman in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The data retrieving team from Volkswagen on Tuesday returned to Pune after wrapping up its two-day examination of the car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman that mowed down journalist KM Basheer in the state capital.

The team of experts collected data from the car’s Event Data Recorder (EDR). This data will be analysed at their centre in Pune and a report is to be submitted to the police team probing the case. The report is expected within 10 days, sources said.

Investigators are keeping their fingers crossed as they are of the opinion that the data retrieving team would be able to shed light into the speed of the vehicle, the braking, steering and the force of impact of the accident.

Since the speed tracking cameras did not capture the journey of the car from Kowdiar to Museum, EDR data could prove crucial in the probe. EDR is somewhat similar to the black-box in aircraft. It gets activated when the breaks are applied suddenly or during a collision that releases the airbags. A police source said findings of the expert team can be used while prosecuting the accused.

Wafa Firoze’s driving licence suspended 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after MVD suspended the driving licence of IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, it has cancelled the licence of his co-passenger and car owner Wafa Firoze for three months. The action was taken as she failed to respond to a notice served to her for violating various rules of Motor Vehicle Act, including speeding and rash driving. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Event Data Recorder Kerala IAS officer accident case Sriram Venkataraman accident KM Basheer death Kerala IAS accident event data
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp