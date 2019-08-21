Home States Kerala

Kerala tightens GST screws, expects Rs 1,500-crore in fine

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that the government would go for a re-tender to select the service provider for Medisep, the health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners.

Published: 21st August 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Thomaas_Issac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac | Facebook

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state GST department is planning a slew of efforts to raise the tax revenue and meet the growth target, Finance minister Thomas Isaac has said. The minister said that notices were served on 30 per cent of traders who failed to file GST returns. If the traders do not pay the amount prescribed in the notice, their GST registration would be cancelled. 

He said that the GST department will cross-check the figures of traders with that of their suppliers once the annual returns are filed by August-end. Rs 1,500 crore fine is expected from this exercise, he added.

The minister said effective surveillance and enforcement have been planned to detect suppression of sale, especially in the gold sector. The District Collectors will also be asked to speed up revenue recovery procedures to collect arrears of the departments of taxes, motor vehicles, excise and registration. 

MEDISEP

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that the government would go for a re-tender to select the service provider for Medisep, the health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners.

The agency, selected in the previous RFP, failed to empanel the sufficient number of hospitals under the scheme. “Now the government will conduct a revision of rates for different procedures and go for a re-tender. The premium would go up but the government will not bear additional expenses,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala GST department MEDISEP Thomas Isaac Kerala health insurance scheme
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp