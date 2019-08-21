Kerala tightens GST screws, expects Rs 1,500-crore in fine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state GST department is planning a slew of efforts to raise the tax revenue and meet the growth target, Finance minister Thomas Isaac has said. The minister said that notices were served on 30 per cent of traders who failed to file GST returns. If the traders do not pay the amount prescribed in the notice, their GST registration would be cancelled.

He said that the GST department will cross-check the figures of traders with that of their suppliers once the annual returns are filed by August-end. Rs 1,500 crore fine is expected from this exercise, he added.

The minister said effective surveillance and enforcement have been planned to detect suppression of sale, especially in the gold sector. The District Collectors will also be asked to speed up revenue recovery procedures to collect arrears of the departments of taxes, motor vehicles, excise and registration.

MEDISEP

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that the government would go for a re-tender to select the service provider for Medisep, the health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners.

The agency, selected in the previous RFP, failed to empanel the sufficient number of hospitals under the scheme. “Now the government will conduct a revision of rates for different procedures and go for a re-tender. The premium would go up but the government will not bear additional expenses,” he said.