Home States Kerala

Kerala University committee to scrutinise marklists of stabbing case-accused Sivarenjith, Naseem

However, the vice-chancellor also added that the university will not probe into the missing answer sheets as it was the responsibility of University College to keep the answer scripts safe and secure.

Published: 21st August 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala University campus at Karyavattom

The Kerala University campus at Karyavattom (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala University (KU) will scrutinise the final year degree mark lists of University College stabbing case accused R Sivarenjith and AN Naseem to determine whether they had committed any malpractice in the examination. Addressing a press conference at the syndicate meeting hall, VP Mahadevan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor, KU, said the scrutiny will take place under an internal inquiry committee by Syndicate member KB Manoj. 

“The answer sheets of final year degree examinations will also be handed over to the Crime Branch investigation team if needed. For this, the varsity will retain the answer sheets from 2016. Normally, the answer sheets stored in varsity are destroyed every two years because of space constraints,” said Pillai.  He pointed out that the university had already initiated measures to determine whether these students had committed any kind of fraud to succeed in the final year degree examinations that were held in 2016. 

“We will verify their mark lists in the semester examinations. The difference in marks in various semesters secured by the accused will be checked. If proved guilty, their degrees will be cancelled. “Besides, we have also decided to debar these students from studying any course under the varsity in the future and their PG registration has also been cancelled,” Pillai made it clear. 

However, the vice-chancellor also added that the university will not probe into the missing answer sheets as it was the responsibility of University College to keep the answer scripts safe and secure. “Our priority is to check the mark lists of the accused who wrote the examination in 2016. The university has already taken action against them. “But it’s the responsibility of the college to keep answer sheets given by us safe,” said Pillai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University Kerala Crime Branch University College stabbing case Kerala college stabbing case Kerala University committee
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp