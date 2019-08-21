Home States Kerala

Malayalam film crew, stuck at Himachal, may return to base camp on Wednesday

The crew, meanwhile, has sought more time from Mandi District Collector to complete the remaining shoot in Chhatru itself. 

Published: 21st August 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Manju Warrier

Mollywood actor Manju Warrier | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malayalam film crew, with actor Manju Warrier and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, which got stranded at Chhatru in Himachal Pradesh, following heavy rain and flood, will be shifted to base camp on Wednesday morning. After the Centre intervened, the Mandi district administration got in touch with the crew and ensured sufficient supply of food and other essentials. 

The crew, meanwhile, has sought more time from Mandi District Collector to complete the remaining shoot in Chhatru itself. The district administration had been trying to shift them on Tuesday. The weather, it is reported, had improved. 

The 30-member crew was stranded at Chhatru, about 100 kilometres from Manali, since Monday night. They were shooting for Sanal’s latest film titled ‘Kayattam’. The issue came out after Manju Warrier got in touch with her brother Madhu Warrier, who in turn alerted the authorities. Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the crew would be brought to a base camp, 22-km away from Chhatru. 

‘Dileep rang up for help’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hibi Eden, MP, was alerted about the plight of Manju Warrier by her ex-husband and actor Dileep. In a Facebook post, Hibi said Dileep had rang him up and sought help to rescue her. He said he contacted the Union Minister of State for Finance and Himachal MP Anurag Thakur who assured him of taking all steps to rescue her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh floods Malayalam movie Himachal Malayalam film crew stuck Kerala film crew stuck Mandi District Collector Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Flood Fury
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp