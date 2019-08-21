Malayalam film crew, stuck at Himachal, may return to base camp on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malayalam film crew, with actor Manju Warrier and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, which got stranded at Chhatru in Himachal Pradesh, following heavy rain and flood, will be shifted to base camp on Wednesday morning. After the Centre intervened, the Mandi district administration got in touch with the crew and ensured sufficient supply of food and other essentials.

The crew, meanwhile, has sought more time from Mandi District Collector to complete the remaining shoot in Chhatru itself. The district administration had been trying to shift them on Tuesday. The weather, it is reported, had improved.

The 30-member crew was stranded at Chhatru, about 100 kilometres from Manali, since Monday night. They were shooting for Sanal’s latest film titled ‘Kayattam’. The issue came out after Manju Warrier got in touch with her brother Madhu Warrier, who in turn alerted the authorities. Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the crew would be brought to a base camp, 22-km away from Chhatru.

‘Dileep rang up for help’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hibi Eden, MP, was alerted about the plight of Manju Warrier by her ex-husband and actor Dileep. In a Facebook post, Hibi said Dileep had rang him up and sought help to rescue her. He said he contacted the Union Minister of State for Finance and Himachal MP Anurag Thakur who assured him of taking all steps to rescue her.